Observers map for AMS event 183-2021
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 42 reports (event 183-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over DC, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA and WV on Sunday, January 10th 2021 around 04:17 UT.

Two videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: Timothy Bruno.


Credit: Robin Bell.