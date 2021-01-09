Several motorists have been trapped on the Long Hill main road near King Gate in Montego Bay, St James amid flood rain.Several inches of rushing water and debris have covered the roadway which leads to Anchovy, Lethe, Wiltshire and other communities in upper St James.Residents witnessing the frightening situation said drains which have not been cleaned for months have contributed to the problem.They also said debris from the various communities above Reading exacerbated the issue.One driver caught in the flood released a WhatsApp video expressing grave worry for her safety.