A woman has died after she was attacked and reportedly partially eaten by a pack of dogs while she was running.It also confirmed the suspicion that the dogs had not simply found the corpse and started eating it, but in fact, had attacked her causing a "fast and traumatic" death from multiple bite wounds.The report adds a fatal bite to her throat caused her to go into traumatic cardiorespiratory arrest.Authorities say that the dogs were in the care of a woman who provides shelter to street dogs. It is believed they were killed when the woman realised what they had done.A judge granted a search warrant in the residence of the unnamed woman where they found several canines had been recently poisoned and buried in the garden, according to local news outlet Infobae.Authorities also found other dogs still alive and living at the home. They took the canines, both living and dead, to determine their breed, characteristics about their bites or teeth and any other information pertinent to the investigation in order to see whether they were linked in with the killing.The investigation is currently focusing on the cause of death with the potential to upgrade it to manslaughter charges against the owner of the dog shelter depending on their findings.Ms Gaspani is believed to have been exercising at the time of her death as her body was found with athletic clothes, headphones and a water bottle.El Tiempo reports a man testified in the case reporting a similar incident when he was running in the area and identified the confiscated dogs as his attackers.Investigations are ongoing.