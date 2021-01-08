earthquake graph
© Phil McCarten / Reuters
The Kermadec Islands are located in the South Pacific Ocean approximately 800-1,000 km northeast of New Zealand's North Island, and are uninhabited, except for the permanently manned Raoul Island meteorological station. The islands are part of New Zealand, though not subject to any region.

A powerful earthquake occurred on Friday in the sea near New Zealand's Kermadec Islands at a depth of 222.3 km. The magnitude of the tremor is 6.3, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to reports, the earthquake kick was registered at a distance of about 935.0 km northeast of the settlement of Ngunguru, New Zealand.

No possibility of a tsunami has been reported at the moment.