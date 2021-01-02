Earth Changes
Huge New Year's snowfalls at ski resorts in Japan - one gets over 7 feet in 3 days
Sat, 02 Jan 2021 15:07 UTC
However one, Geto Kogen, has reported 220cm (over 7 feet) falling in three days, including 105cm in the past 24 hours alone.
The latest big falls come a fortnight after the country's ski areas reported up to three metres (10 feet) of snowfall in seven days in the lead up to Christmas.
According to SnowJapan.com, which published the Geto Kogen figure above, Nozawa Onsen (Pictured on New Year's Day) reported 76cm (2.5 feet) of snowfall in 48 hours over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Niseko to the north reported an identical total as part of 1.2 metres (four feet) more snowfall in the past week. Appi Kogen has had 158cm (over five feet) of snowfall in the same period and other areas have reported similar big falls.
Despite the endless trials of the virus pandemic, the snowfall is a great relief for many of the country's ski areas after the warmest and driest winter in at least 60 years last winter shocked the nation famous for its world-beating abundance of light powder.
We had no claim on Mexico. Texas had no claim beyond the Nueces River, and yet we pushed on to the Rio Grande and crossed it. I am always ashamed of my country when I think of that invasion.
