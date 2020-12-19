Skiers wear masks while waiting in a lift line at Alyeska Resort on opening day, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Girdwood.

Alyeska Resort opens for the season with a 100-inch base and new pandemic guidelines.

Alyeska Resort starts counting how much snow falls at the top of the mountain each year on Oct. 1.

By opening day this year, the tally was 260 inchesover 8 feet more than last year.

