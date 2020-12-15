© Getty



While everyone was sleeping, an elephant entered into the hut and picked Gond via trunk, rolled him, threw him on the ground and crushed him to death.

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in Korba. This is the fourth death due to elephant attack in the district in last week.The deceased has been identified as Budhram Singh Gond.Officials said that two tuskers ventured into human habitat in Ghutru para of Katghora forest range around 1.30am on Monday.His family members rushed out of the house in horror and were saved. After elephant left, they returned home only to find Gond lying unconscious on the floor.The family was given a compensation of Rs25000 as immediate relief and would be paid remaining Rs5.7 lakh, officials said.The villagers alleged that the forest department is not executing its duties properly, and that they have to bear its consequences.A group of locals staged demonstration on Monday, demanding a permanent solution from the man-elephant conflict.Moreover, a herd of 45 elephants are frequenting in Pasan forest range and their movement is unpredictable as few of the tuskers separated from herd and walk into different zones. Forest officials said that keeping a track on each of them isn't possible and the villagers have been kept on alert mode and advised to remain indoors as much as possible.The loner elephants, officials said, get more aggressive and out of control when they confront humans.The state has also reported 15 elephants deaths due to various reasons, including electrocution, between June and October this year, with most of the deaths taking place in northern Chhattisgarh.