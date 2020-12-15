An eight-year-old boy passed away on Tuesday after a stray dog attacked him in Rahim Yar Khan.The incident took place a week ago in Sanjarpur's Bastiwala.The child was immediately moved to the area's rural health centre but because of a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines he had to be taken to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.The 10-year-old couldn't, however, survive his injuries.Residents have accused the government for delaying action against stray bites. "Attacks like these are not just a threat for us but our children as well but the government is doing nothing about it," a man said.Earlier this month, a five-year-old child in Sanghar died after eating poisonous treats kept on streets by the municipal office to kill stray dogs in the area.