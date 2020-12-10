NY AG Letitia James
© AP
New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Most US states have joined the lawsuit against Facebook.
Forty-eight states and the US government just sued Facebook. Even though it's long overdue, it's a move in the right direction to break up the monopoly Facebook has had for so long.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is joining the states in the antitrust lawsuit using Instagram and WhatsApp as examples.

Ironically, the Attorney General of New York Latitia James made the announcement today: "It's really critically important that we block this predatory acquisition of companies and that we restore confidence to the market."

The Attorney General of New York has been attacking President Trump and his family since she was elected. It's about time she did something worthy of investigating.