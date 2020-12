© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



The Trump administration attempted to end DACA , however the effort was stopped in July by theShortly following the decision, theOn Friday, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York ordered the Trump administration toAround 300,000 people could now be eligible to apply to DACA, according to lawyers working on the case."Dreamers have fought so hard for justice. For the second time, a court has ordered the administration to resume processing DACA applications. It's time to do the right thing," Jennifer Molina, a spokesperson for incoming president Joe Biden's transition team, told the Associated Press . "On day one, President-elect Biden will ensure Dreamers and their families have the opportunity to live their lives free of fear and continue to contribute to our country."The order follows a November ruling by Garaufis in which he deemed Wolf's appointment as acting head of DHS illegal.