This beautiful meteor was spotted form Spain on 2020 December 3 at 0:40local time (equivalent to 23:40 universal time on Dec. 2). It overflew the Mediterranean Sea.The bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 147,000 km / h. It began at an altitude of about 112 km over the sea, and ended at a height of around 72 km after traveling about 77 km in the Earth's atmosphere.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Seville.