There was a light but noticeable earthquake in the Swabian Alb early Tuesday morning, December 1st, 2020.

Epicenter near Burladingen

The center of the quake with a magnitude of 3.7 was west of Burladingen in the Zollernalb district , as reported by the Southwest earthquake service . The tremors at 0.25 a.m. were believed to have been felt within a radius of 30 kilometers.

No major damage or injuries

The situation center of the Ministry of the Interior in Baden-Württemberg reported several worried calls from the region. A crack in a street was also reported. According to initial findings, there was no major damage or even injuries. There are always minor tremors in the area. The Swiss earthquake service THZ Zurich even reported a strength of 4.1.

At 02:59 local time, the earthquake service reported a weaker earthquake near Albstadt with a strength of 1.8.


Noticeable as far as Reutlingen

Even in Reutlingen, 45 kilometers away , the quake could be felt for a brief moment.

Reactions on Facebook

"Gosh! Torn from sleep ... almost thrown out of bed, " DaNi commented on the quake on our newspaper's Facebook page. "It was hard to feel in Starzach! A real blast, " commented Sonja Wilfinger.

