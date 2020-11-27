As forecast, the Costa Blanca was hit by storms this week.The unstable weather was also responsible for a dramatic waterspout off the Alicante coast shortly before 2pm on Friday November 27 that was visible from Playa de San Juan, Muchavista and Campello for 15 minutes.It finally touched land in Campello's Rincon de la Zofra, damaging benches and paving on the seafront at Rincon de la Zofra on the Muchavista beach.