An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Balleny Islands region in the Antarctic Ocean at 2256 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 61.9292 degrees south latitude and 154.8222 degrees east longitude.The Balleny Islands are a series of uninhabited islands heavily glaciated and of volcanic origin.Xinhua