Earth Changes
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
China.org.cn
Thu, 26 Nov 2020 01:18 UTC
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 61.9292 degrees south latitude and 154.8222 degrees east longitude.
The Balleny Islands are a series of uninhabited islands heavily glaciated and of volcanic origin.
Xinhua
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Anti-woke professor Jordan B Peterson's new self-help book for the masses will sell millions. No wonder the liberals are in tears
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
- Violent Portland Antifa ID'd as 35-year-old trans woman
- 'Why Americans hate the media': Blue-checks fawn over Biden's socks after 4 years of unmitigated vitriol toward Trump
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- Huge court win lets Trump present ballot evidence, could overturn Nevada result
- Best of the Web: The New Invisible Boogeyman: False Flags And The Dawn of Bioterrorism
- Behavioral research and technology expert: Google shifted a 'minimum' of 6 million votes in 2020 election
- Canada's Trudeau pranked by fake GRETA in phone call about NATO, private world leaders' club... and South Park's Terrance & Phillip
- Prank? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count - Update: 4chan sleuths uncover coordinates of 'Utah monolith'
- Prince Philip has spent decades collecting library of books on UFOs and aliens
- Russia's FSB finds explosive device in raids on Islamic State followers in Moscow, says they planned terror attacks
- CNN guest explains why a mayor who protected killer cop from going to jail has no place in Biden cabinet, gets cut SECONDS later
- Maryland governor announces deployment of 'high visibility' Covid 'compliance units', encourages residents to inform on violators
- Justice: Trump pardons former NatSec Adviser Michael Flynn
- Open letter to patriots everywhere - Live free!
- New Senate documents 'confirm' disturbing Biden family links to China
- Is Russia less religiously tolerant than Saudi Arabia? 'Freedom' lists beloved of US state media reach new level of absurdity
- Aren't they cute? AOC and Ilhan Omar are trying to block Biden nominating his former chief of staff to the Budget office
- Milwaukee Elections Commission refuses to allow Trump reps to see absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly
- Huge court win lets Trump present ballot evidence, could overturn Nevada result
- Best of the Web: The New Invisible Boogeyman: False Flags And The Dawn of Bioterrorism
- Behavioral research and technology expert: Google shifted a 'minimum' of 6 million votes in 2020 election
- Maryland governor announces deployment of 'high visibility' Covid 'compliance units', encourages residents to inform on violators
- Justice: Trump pardons former NatSec Adviser Michael Flynn
- New Senate documents 'confirm' disturbing Biden family links to China
- Aren't they cute? AOC and Ilhan Omar are trying to block Biden nominating his former chief of staff to the Budget office
- Wayne Dupree: Hey, Joe Biden, rejoining the Paris accord just because you hate Trump is stupid. Put America's interests first
- Columnist scorched for saying UK Home Sec Priti Patel isn't a bully because she's 'barely 5ft tall'
- Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn
- Tony Blinken fails up
- Russian destroyer issues warning to American ship USS John McCain for violating border
- Biden announces he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens
- Best of the Web: America's economy cannot survive another lockdown, and the cult of 'The Reset' knows it
- Israel is 'anchor and foundation for democracy in the region' - Says Biden's pick for sec of state Tony Blinken
- 2 week quarantine for Australians returning to country if they refuse Covid-19 vaccine
- Majority of Republicans would support Trump as a 2024 Candidate
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown urges people to call cops on neighbors over any Thanksgiving lockdown 'violations'
- Trump blasts "world's most overrated general" after Mattis urges Biden to "eliminate America first" policy
- Biden considering torture apologist Mike Morell to run CIA
- Anti-woke professor Jordan B Peterson's new self-help book for the masses will sell millions. No wonder the liberals are in tears
- Violent Portland Antifa ID'd as 35-year-old trans woman
- 'Why Americans hate the media': Blue-checks fawn over Biden's socks after 4 years of unmitigated vitriol toward Trump
- Canada's Trudeau pranked by fake GRETA in phone call about NATO, private world leaders' club... and South Park's Terrance & Phillip
- Prank? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count - Update: 4chan sleuths uncover coordinates of 'Utah monolith'
- Prince Philip has spent decades collecting library of books on UFOs and aliens
- Russia's FSB finds explosive device in raids on Islamic State followers in Moscow, says they planned terror attacks
- CNN guest explains why a mayor who protected killer cop from going to jail has no place in Biden cabinet, gets cut SECONDS later
- Open letter to patriots everywhere - Live free!
- Is Russia less religiously tolerant than Saudi Arabia? 'Freedom' lists beloved of US state media reach new level of absurdity
- Milwaukee Elections Commission refuses to allow Trump reps to see absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly
- Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan legislatures to hold public hearings on election - PA judge blocks state's vote certification
- Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID
- Sea of Thieves: Georgia Secretary of State used Dominion's Eric Coomer as Witness for the State to defend last-minute computer changes
- Poor dear: Lawyer says Epstein's ex Maxwell faces 'onerous' jail conditions
- Covid UK: Plain facts about the risks, the death rate, and NHS capacity: You've been had
- Insanity in America: Corporations are bowing down to terrorists
- New York Times election data feed may not only give President Trump the win, it could put Dems in jail
- Philadelphia: Female Trump lawyer protected by US marshals after receiving death threats
- Rich Americans are scrambling to buy 'Golden Passports' to second country
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Best of the Web: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Planet of the Apes? - Scientists used human genes to make monkey brains bigger
- Researchers find the possible remnants of a long-debated "missing" tectonic plate
- Follow-up on recent NEO objects
- With macOS Big Sur, your computer is already hacked
- Robot patrols shop checking lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in Japan
- East African Rift system is slowly breaking away
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- New feature of STEVE discovered by scientist
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balleny Islands region, Southern Ocean
- Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Labrador buried under historic 75 cm (29.5 inches) of snow, towns shut down
- Over 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins dead after Chatham Islands, New Zealand stranding
- Dozens rescued from floods across Israel as first snow lands on Mt. Hermon
- The solar retrograde cycle and ice ages
- Galyat, Pakistan pummelled by another spell of heavy snow - a foot in 24 hours
- Flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa
- Toronto crushes snowfall record with 19.4 cm falling on Sunday
- Flash floods hit Calabria, Italy - 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- 7 killed in landslide caused by heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- 86 km long road closed after foot of fresh snow fall in Kashmir
- Cyclone Gati hits Somalia as country's strongest storm on record after explosive intensification - at least 4 dead
- Extreme freezing rain storm cripples Vladivostok infrastructure, 5 days later residents still without electricity and heat
- Rare late-season tornado confirmed in Ontario, Canada
- Large scale dust storm covers Upington, South Africa
- Growing sinkhole concerns residents in San Diego, California
- Calves rescued from huge sinkhole in Springfield, Tennessee
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
Quote of the Day
Let China sleep, for when she wakes she will shake the world.
- Napoleon Bonaparte
Recent Comments
First Big CME of the Cycle, Cosmic News | S0 News Nov.25.2020 [Link]
DRIVING DRUNK I used to do a lot of my farming with horse teams. We had a tiny 20 cow dairy farm. My aim was to be frugal and to cooperate with...
Vegan "Second Breakfast" Compilation....[Link]
Peterson is a liberal. I don't know what kind of mutation of liberal Justin Trudeau is. I don't know what kind of mutation of liberal...
How about a pardon for Julian Assange? And Ross Ulbright?