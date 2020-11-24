so will enough of the public wake up to the fact that all of these COVID orders are NOT laws, and are legally unenforceable?

New York's governor Andrew Cuomo has warned law enforcement they have to implement his Covid restrictions over Thanksgiving.



Mr Cuomo had faced a revolt from a string of upstate sheriffs who said they would not have officers implement the rules that bans more than 10 people at family gatherings.



"I don't believe as a law enforcement officer you get to pick and choose which laws you enforce," said Mr Cuomo said in response to the criticism. (Source.)

Sorry Mr. Cuomo, but your "order" is not a law!

During an interview aired on Friday's "PBS NewsHour," New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said that "You can't enforce" the state's five-person family gathering limitation and no place in the nation can enforce such a rule.



"NewsHour" Senior National Correspondent Amna Nawaz asked, "You're asking people in New Mexico to limit their gatherings to five. How do you begin to enforce that?"



Grisham responded, "So, you ask one of the most important questions. You can't enforce that. There is no way, anywhere in the country, we're going to be able to say, look, you brought another household together. There [were] ten of you having Thanksgiving dinner." (Source.)

"Governors have the ability to take you out of jail, it's called a pardon. They don't have the ability to put you in jail." (Source.)

On Saturday's broadcast of the Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said that he won't enforce the state's coronavirus curfew or any current or future coronavirus orders.



Jones explained that his department still has "the same types and amounts of calls for service as we always have" to deal with and he doesn't want his sheriffs "to be instruments of...oppression. I want folks to call us when they need help, knowing that we are going to show up and make their lives better and make the situation better, and this is the opposite of that."



Jones said, "Well, we won't be enforcing that, or any of the other orders that are in existence now or might be coming. A couple of reasons for that: Really one is practical. We still have the same types and amounts of calls for service as we always have, from the mundane to the exciting.



But there's also kind of a theoretical aspect of it. I mean, my kids, my family, my extended family are all suffering during this, like everybody's family. And it really has had an oppressive effect on everybody's family, and I really don't want our women and men of the sheriff's office to be instruments of that oppression.



I want folks to call us when they need help, knowing that we are going to show up and make their lives better and make the situation better, and this is the opposite of that." (Source.)