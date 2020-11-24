© Jessica McLean — Media News Group

A mysterious boom shook, rattled and rolled many residents of Gibraltar early Thursday afternoon.Others surmised that the sound could have resulted from blasting at a nearby quarry. Many residents said the boom shook their entire house.Gibraltar Police Chief Matthew Lawyer said he read the comments on social media, so he was aware of the boom, even though he didn't feel it himself.While dozens of people posted about it on Facebook, ironically no one called the police to report it.Lawyer said that the source of the sound has not been identified.