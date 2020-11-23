Three bright meteors overflew Spain on November 21. The brightest of them (Event # 1 on video) was spotted at about 2:32 local time (equivalent to 1:32universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Comet Encke that hit the atmosphere at around 101,000 km / h. It began at an altitude of about 105 km over the province of Jaén (Andalusia), and ended at a height of around 52 km.Previously, other two fireballs were recorded, at1:47 and 2:21local time, respectively (Events # 2 and # 3 on video). The first of these (Event # 2 on video) was generated by a rock from another comet that entered the atmosphere at 202,000 km / h. It began at a height of 108 km over the Mediterranean Sea and ended at an altitude or around 72 km off the coast of the province of Almería (Andalusia).Finally, the bolide recorded at2:21h (Event # 3 on video) was also produced by a rock from Comet Encke entering the atmosphere at 101,000 km / h. It began at an altitude of around 111 over the province of Ciudad Real, and ended at a height of about 71 km. These events were recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). These meteors were spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Calar Alto.