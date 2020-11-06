© Government of Andalusia



Social Media

#Ronda Hemos rescatado a 2 adultos y a un bebé que habían quedado atrapados en su casa de c/Molino de Alarcón por el desbordamiento del río Guadalevín

6 efectivos han accedido al patio a través de una vivienda vecina para ponerlos a salvo,ya que el caudal había entrado #CPBMálaga pic.twitter.com/9xbIicO0s2 — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) November 5, 2020

Sigue lloviendo con fuerza en #Tebas, asociado el primer tren convectivo. Situación, para no perder de vista el segundo entre #Estepona-#Ronda. En algunas zonas como #Ardales, superan los 130 mm. https://t.co/D8PHH0cXEo — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) November 5, 2020

Cuatro #carreteras cortadas en la provincia con motivo de las fuertes #lluvias y #viento.



El @cpbmalaga de la @diputacionMLG ha rescatado a dos adultos y un bebé en #Ronda.



👉https://t.co/miSZj4nyl8 pic.twitter.com/7mZzzznnft — Diputación de Málaga (@diputacionMLG) November 5, 2020

Torrential rain caused flash flooding in parts of southern Spain on 05 November 2020.Emergency services in the southern Andalusia region responded to 130 incidents due to heavy rainfall and strong winds on 05 November. Most of the coordinated incidents (90) were in the province of , followed by Huelva (19) and Seville (12).Firefighters were called on to rescue 3 people from a flooded house in Ronda in Malaga province after the Guadalevín River broke its banks. Videos shared on Social Media showed firefighters battling against fast-flowing water in streets of Ronda.The government of Malaga Province said 5 major roads were closed across the province as a result of flooding and landslides.Torrential rainfall in the municipality of Ardales caused flash flooding which damaged roads and blocked a road tunnel, leaving some areas isolated. According to local observers, 128.6 mm of rain fell in 12 hours, and a total of 148.1 mm in 24 hours.Meanwhile in Teba a train derailed after heavy rain and flooding damaged tracks on the Algeciras-Madrid route. Over 40 passengers were on board. Four people, including the driver, were slightly injured. A school in Teba was also evacuated due to flooding.