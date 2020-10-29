© Xinhua/Anto Sembiring



Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, erupted again on Thursday morning, this time shooting hot volcanic ash 2,000 meters into the air while spewing a 1,500-m-high ash column that affected a number of areas in the regency.The eruption occurred at around 7:52 a.m. local time and followed an eruption on Sunday in which the volcano ejected hot ash clouds but not an ash column.Some areas around the volcano were covered in thick ash following the eruption, including tourist destinations such as Kabanjahe and Berastagi, Armen said, citing strong wind as the cause behind the spread of the ash that reached as far as 10 kilometers."We urge tourists visiting Karo to stay alert; don't forget to wear masks because ash particles from Mt. Sinabung's eruption can be quite dangerous for your health."Karo Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) acting head Nataniel Peranginangin said areas around the mountain were safe, adding that firefighters had sprayed the affected areas, such as Berastagi, to minimize the volcano's impact on tourism."The situation is now under control. We have sprayed areas exposed to volcanic ash. Everything is normal again," said Nataniel, hoping that further eruptions would not affect tourists, who had only started arriving after large-scale social restrictions were loosened., he added. Mt. Sinabung, with an altitude of 2,460 m above sea level, emitted 5,000-m-high ash columns during four eruptions in August.While there were no casualties from the disaster, the volcanic ash disturbed local activities and caused crop failures. This month alone, the mountain has erupted dozens of times while emitting hot clouds, with the largest occurring on Sunday and Thursday.After a major eruption in August 2010, Sinabung's volcanic activities decreased from September 2010 to 2013, when authorities increased its alert status due to continuous eruptions. Thousands were evacuated and dozens were killed by hot clouds in November 2013. Authorities declared the highest alert status — level four — for the volcano from the November eruptions until May 2019. The alert status has since stayed at level three.