2 Sowerby's beaked whales wash up dead on East Lothian beaches within days in Scotland
Claire Galloway
Edinburgh Live
Sun, 18 Oct 2020 11:11 UTC
Locals have expressed sadness after two whales washed up dead in East Lothian within just days.
As reported by Edinburgh Live, a whale tragically died after it washed up on the shore near Musselburgh on Tuesday.
Rescuers tried to save one Sowerby's beaked whale after it was washed up on the beach near the Brunstane Burn but were unsuccessful.
The whale had grazes on its underbelly, with its body set to undergo post-mortem by the National Museum of Scotland to establish why it happened.
It has now emerged that another whale, of the same species, also died after washing ashore in the area this week.
East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers said: "Sadly we have had two Sowerby's beaked whales was ashore this week.
"One at Gosford and another at Musselburgh."
They continued: "Whilst it's incredibly sad to see, it also provides an opportunity for organisations such as Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme to undertake post mortems to yield substantial information on the health and ecology of these fascinating but often little understood species.
"It can also help to highlight some of the conservation issues that cetaceans and other marine animals may face."
