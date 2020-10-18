© Thom Bridge



This deep and the snow is still falling hard #mtwx pic.twitter.com/3GiSafHQP9 — Kristen Inbody (@KristenInbodyMT) October 18, 2020

Helena awoke to a good blanket of the white stuff. #mtnews #mtwx pic.twitter.com/DKcLvTpJGv — Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) October 17, 2020

Snowfall totals as of Sunday morning

Great Falls set a new daily snowfall record Saturday as a weekend storm dumped more than 6 inches on the city andOfficially, the Electric City had 4.9 inches of fresh white snow Saturday, hastening the fall of leaves remaining on the city's trees.As of 11 a.m. Sunday, when moderate to heavy snow continued to fall, 6 inches of snow already had fallen on the city since the first flakes began Friday eveningThe National Weather Service in Great Falls warned residents to be prepared for the possibility of icy roads by Monday morning.Freezing rain was a possibility in the predawn hours from Helena to Great Falls, early to mid-morning in the Great Falls area and mid- to late morning east of Great Falls, said Paul Nutter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls."When we do see freezing rain around here it's usually very brief and very spotting so it's difficult to pinpoint any favored location," Nutter said.The 6-inch snowfall total was rising Sunday when a second round of powdery snow moved into the area and accumulated on the roads as daytime temperatures remained in the 20s.And new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches was possible Sunday night.A third round of snow in a week's time is in the forecast beginning Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Nutter said."It's that time of year," said Nutter, advising residents to put a winter safety kit in the vehicle along with sand, blanket and shovel, especially those who are driving out of town.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Monday morning for continuing snowfall.Reduced visibility and icy roads (especially after dark) continue to be the main concerns, the Weather Service said.Great Falls: 6 inches (4.9 inches Saturday)Choteau: 10 inchesWest of Helena near McDonald Pass: 10 inches