Good news : As the water recedes in Musi river the historical Chaderghat bridge emerges from water. This bridge connects either side of the city across the river and is used by thousands daily. Advisory : Onlookers need not come on the roads and obstruct relief and rescue ops. pic.twitter.com/VdZiPbEXTn — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 15, 2020

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has brought days of heavy rain to parts of southern and western India, causing flooding in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.In Telangana, media report at least 15 people are thought to have died in flood and rain-related incidents after heavy downpours from around 12 October, 2020.Heavy rains and floods across the state have disrupted power supply in many places. The state government declared a holiday for all government offices and private institutions for 14 and 15 October and urged people to stay indoors.Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, is among the worst affected areas, with raging flood waters sweeping through city streets, damaging buildings and dragging away vehicles.according to disaster authorities. Over 1,000 people have been rescued or evacuated in the city by teams from State and National Disaster Response Forces along with military personnel.On 13 October, Hyderabad's Director Of Enforcement,Vigilance & Disaster Management said via Social Media:"We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. Disaster Response Force teams are striving to normalize the situation."Waters from the overflowing Musi river inundated the Chaderghat bridge in Hyderabad city.In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains caused damage to roads and disrupted power supply in several districts including West Godavari, Krishna, Kadapa and Guntur, affecting 150,000 people.DMD said 415 houses have been damaged or destroyed and 6,616 people evacuated with 4,864 of them staying in 32 relief camps.In the state of Karnataka, DMD report that flooding has affected 150,000 people in the state in areas of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts from 13 October.A total of 316 houses have been severely damaged or destroyed and 2,695 damaged. Over 40 relief centres have been set up and as of 14 October, were housing 4,864 people. One fatality was reported after a house collapse due to heavy rain.Levels of the Kagna river at Malkhed in Gulbarga to reach "Extreme Flood Situation" on 13 to 14 October, according to DMD.Meanwhile in the state of Maharashtra, heavy rain and floods caused parts of a wall of Kumbhar Ghat on the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur in Solapur district.and the search and rescue operation called off.India's Central Water Commission said the Bhima river at Narsingpur in Solapur District is flowing above Danger Level.