Three teenagers were killed and their relative was injured by a lightning strike while swimming on a beach in Barangay Lingsat here Saturday night.Police Lt. Col. Orly Pagaduan, city police chief, identified the fatalities as brothers Ivan and Christian Apayo, 18- and 15-years-old; and Rhian de Guzman, 17.Injured was Patrick de Guzman, 21. He was taken to the Ilocos Training Regional and Medical Center in Barangay Parian here."All of them are all relatives and resident of Barangay Lingsat," Pagaduan added.The Apayo brothers and Rhian died on the spot.Investigation showed that the victims were swimming in the area at 6 p.m. when a lightning from a thunderstorm hit the victims.The three fatalities sustained severe burns.