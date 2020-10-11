Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 3 teens in the Philippines
Tempo.co
Sun, 11 Oct 2020 20:54 UTC
Police Lt. Col. Orly Pagaduan, city police chief, identified the fatalities as brothers Ivan and Christian Apayo, 18- and 15-years-old; and Rhian de Guzman, 17.
Injured was Patrick de Guzman, 21. He was taken to the Ilocos Training Regional and Medical Center in Barangay Parian here.
"All of them are all relatives and resident of Barangay Lingsat," Pagaduan added.
The Apayo brothers and Rhian died on the spot.
Investigation showed that the victims were swimming in the area at 6 p.m. when a lightning from a thunderstorm hit the victims.
The three fatalities sustained severe burns.
If the masses started to accept UFOs, it would profoundly affect their attitude towards life, politics, everything. It would threaten the status quo. Whenever people come to realize that there are larger considerations than their own petty lives, they are ripe to make radical changes on a personal level, which would eventually lead to a political revolution in society as a whole.
