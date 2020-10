About the Author:

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

After social media censorship failed to zero out RT's web traffic, an establishment US media outlet has revealed it reached out to sites in the same link-exchange network as RT, spooking them into backing out.The Wall Street Journal has launched an investigation into a link aggregator that includes RT.com,in a hit piece on Wednesday. If this thinly-veiled intimidation is the behavior of a democratic country's media, one shudders to imagine what an authoritarian nation might have done.through its association with Mixi.Media, a web-ring that links to headlines from news sites of various political persuasions (including RT) at the bottom of partners' webpages. Mixi doesn't show the source of the headlines right away, no matter where they come from, which -in the eyes of the Journal- proves it's up to something nefarious.The pearl-clutching pseudo-exposé made it clear that even unwitting association with RT is beyond the pale in this paranoid day and age.Mixi founder Alex Baron is quoted as saying. Asked whether he agrees with RT's "politics," he answers in the negative, of course. However, the implication is made that he's a Kremlin agent at heart through his past association with a Russian private equity firm - never mind that he's suing that firm after being fired in 2018. Merely working for a company owned by a Russian executive initiates an irrevocable cootie-transfer.The Journal doesn't illustrate exactly how they approached the web-ring participants for the piece, but- that they fled Mixi's networkPresumably the dialogue went something like "Gee, that's a nice news outlet you've got there, sure would be a shame if it got shut down for Russian collusion."If that sounds like an exaggeration, one need only refer toAs far back as 2016, the Washington Post was accusing US-based, US-run alt-media websites of being Russian "useful idiots" merely for disdaining to go along with Washington's neoliberal warmongering agenda,The WSJ's "don't click that link - there might be Russians in it" scare story is just the latest in a long string of efforts to pressure friendly networks into giving RT the cold shoulder. The same outlet bemoaned RT's seeming invincibility to TV censorship back in January 2017 as part of a multi-pronged media blitz ginned up by theassumed to be true even in the absence of evidence.The dubious allegations of hacking the Democratic National Committee were followed by a lengthy screed against programs RT no longer even aired - but that was enough for the New York Times and other "papers of record" to pile on a competitor they didn't know they had, treating the uninspired smear like a smoking gun. Breaking precedent set by other state-owned foreign media, the Justice Department forced RT to register as a "foreign agent." The designation was subsequently held up , bizarrely, as "proof" it was foreign propaganda, as officials insisted it was voluntary, even though the network was threatened with criminal charges if it refused.to the WSJ's back in 2017, phoning up RT's British advertisers - many of whom were spooked by the probing questions into pulling their ads - and misrepresenting their vanishing act as motivated by the channel's "propaganda and fake news."Efforts to sideline RT have only increased since then, with first YouTube and more recently Facebook and Twitter labeling it as state-run foreign media and burying its content.But until it drops to zero, the US' propaganda mill will never be satisfied. Having coasted for decades with a virtual monopoly on viewers' eyeballs, its quality declined accordingly, andWhen they're presented with the sight of rioters burning businesses bibles , or people and told these are peaceful democratic protesters who must be supported,With the 2020 election looming on the horizon, social media platforms and news outlets alike are renewing their fatwa against all things Russian. That reliable "enemy" ensures they will never have to answer for the many holes in their own one-sided coverage, the flagrant falsehoods regularly passed off as gospel, and the unrelenting fear porn that keeps too many Americans glued to their TV set. Heaven forbid they change the channel - they might trip over the truth.