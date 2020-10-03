© Georgia EMS



Heavy rainfall from 01 October 2020 caused flash flooding and landslides in the Adjara region of Georgia. At least 5 people are thought to have died.A landslide struck in the village of Jocho, Khelvachauri municipality swept away a house and a vehicle, leaving several people missing. The country's Emergency Management Service (EMS) says that over 100 rescuers are working to find the missing individuals. As of 03 October, 5 bodies had been found with one more person thought to be missing.Heavy rain caused flooding in other areas of the region, damaging homes and other buildings. EMS said they received 440 calls for assistance.