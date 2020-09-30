© AFP/File photo



if this thing explodes

Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu madeat the United Nations General Assembly that Hezbollah is storing missiles at a "secret depot" in a residential neighborhood of Beirut.The Israeli leader said, pointing to a map of the Janah neighbourhood, that the arms storage facility"I say to the people of Janah: you've got to act now. You've got to protest this because, it's another tragedy."I say to the people of Lebanon: Israel means you no harm. But Iran does. Iran and Hezbollah have deliberately put you and your families in grave danger."Shortly after Netanyahu's speech, dozens of people gathered in front of the building in Janah after Hezbollah invited journalists to tour the neighbourhood.Hezbollah's media relations director Mohammad Afif said that the group normally wouldn't respond to such allegations, but because Netanyahu made the remarks at the UN, they were forced to comment."We came here today to show that this is a normal industrial facility that has been here for perhaps 10 years," Afif said.Turning to his arch-foe Iran, Netanyahu lambasted the international community for failing to take proper measures to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied it is seeking to build such a weapon."Five years ago, in removing the sanctions on Iran, the leading powers of the world opened the door of a tiger's cage. And then they simply hoped for the best," Netanyahu said.Israel and the US have become increasingly isolated regarding Iran issues at the UN since President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the internationally-backed Iran nuclear deal in 2018.Under the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against its economy.Since the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out from the accord, Washington has reimposed sanctions on various sectors of the Iranian economy, including oil exports."We in the region are united, both Arabs and Israelis are together, urging tough action on Iran. And when Arabs and Israelis agree, others should pay attention," Netanyahu said.