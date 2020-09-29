Social Media

The ongoing third wave of floods in Assam further deteriorated on Sunday with 2.25 lakh people affected in nine districts. Assam witnessed 12 per cent excess rainfall (actual 1644.2 mm against normal 1464.9 mm) in the current four-month (June -September). Video 4. Tinsukia. pic.twitter.com/IiOpLa2emq — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) September 28, 2020

More flooding has struck in the state Assam in north eastern India, affecting over 300,000 people in 13 districts.Millions of people have been affected by monsoon flooding in the state that began in May this year and continued over the following months.By late July over 2.4 million people were affected across 2,265 villages and localities in 23 of the state's 33 districts.Flooding began to receed in early September. However, after a short respite a second wave of flooding struck in mid September affecting over 100 villages in the 4 districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Chirang in the east of the state.In Assam, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that 1 person has died and 317,977 people in 389 villages across 13 districts have been affected by the recent wave of floods. At least 117 people have been displaced and are staying in relief centres. Two houses have been destroyed and 2 damaged.The worst affected district is Nagaon, where 198,854 people have been affected. Other currently affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Majuli, Jorhat, West Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.ASDMA said that the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur district.