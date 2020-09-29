Millions of people have been affected by monsoon flooding in the state that began in May this year and continued over the following months.
By late July over 2.4 million people were affected across 2,265 villages and localities in 23 of the state's 33 districts. According to India's Disaster Management Division (DMD) 119 people have now died as a result of flooding and 26 have died in landslides during this year's monsoon.
Flooding began to receed in early September. However, after a short respite a second wave of flooding struck in mid September affecting over 100 villages in the 4 districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Chirang in the east of the state.
Disaster authorities in the state now report a third wave of flooding after days of heavy rainfall from around 22 September. Heavy rain also affected the neighbouring state of Meghalaya where 13 people have lost their lives in flooding and landslides.
In Assam, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that 1 person has died and 317,977 people in 389 villages across 13 districts have been affected by the recent wave of floods. At least 117 people have been displaced and are staying in relief centres. Two houses have been destroyed and 2 damaged.
The worst affected district is Nagaon, where 198,854 people have been affected. Other currently affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Majuli, Jorhat, West Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.
ASDMA said that the Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur district.
Social Media
The ongoing third wave of floods in Assam further deteriorated on Sunday with 2.25 lakh people affected in nine districts. Assam witnessed 12 per cent excess rainfall (actual 1644.2 mm against normal 1464.9 mm) in the current four-month (June -September). Video 4. Tinsukia. pic.twitter.com/IiOpLa2emq— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) September 28, 2020