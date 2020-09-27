© Horská služba Šumava – Kvilda

The current spell of cold brought on Saturday morning the season's first snow to the Czech mountains.The first snow of this winter in the Czech Republic fell around the village of Kvilda in the Šumava mountain range in the southwest of the country on Friday night, Blesk.cz reported.According to pictures from webcams, snowfalls were recorded as well at Bučina, Březník, Luzný and Klínovec in the Ore Mountains, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute informed on Facebook.Snowfall on mountain tops is not uncommon in Europe during this period of the year.The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced 25 centimeters of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 550 meters (1,805 feet) above sea level.Meteorologists expect no more snowing in the coming days due to less precipitation and higher temperatures.