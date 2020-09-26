A "Climate Lockdown," to extend into perpetuity, reveals the true nature of #COVID1984: normalization of the police state, "climate tracing" and now "climate lockdown" as technocrats shove society towards their post-human future. Their hand is forced as the Global Warming narrative breaks down and the Modern Grand Solar Minimum goes mainstream. In their panic, they are seizing for total control -- we are at a demarcation point: we either fight now, or forever lose the opportunity. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.