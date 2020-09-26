The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced 25 centimeters (almost 10 inches) of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.
Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions in the two Alpine nations to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.
The town of Valais in #Switzerland has set a new record for this time of year and #snowfall going back to 1931! Areas 1800+ altitude have seen 50-60cm which is unusual for this time of year! #severeweather Photo via Weather Robin; pic.twitter.com/tcpe25dEmF— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 26, 2020
WOW.... Absolutely stunning could be a Christmas card scene of Livigno, northern Italy up in the alps after #snowfall yesterday 25th September! Photo via https://t.co/dE4DWsFUNT #severeweather #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/jK0GxH7SzC— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 26, 2020
In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 550 meters (1,805 feet) above sea level.
Beautiful views from the town of St. Anton am Arlberg, #Austria this afternoon 26th September, extremely deep snowfalls for September! Could this be signs for the coming winter... 😉 #snowfall #severeweather photos via; 📸 @StantonReview pic.twitter.com/Pcaj20yLGj— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 26, 2020