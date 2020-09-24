Beta and Teddy meet
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Biggest floods ever recorded in Ethiopia, right over the new Renaissance Dam, the largest in Africa that is beginning to fill, now with a super charge. I wonder who knew the cycles of change turning desert to grassland that would have billions to fund such a project. First ever cyclone to hit Portugal mainland and hurricanes Beta and Teddy connect across 3000 miles of Atlantic waters.


