© Marine Mammal Stranding Center



A video shows a humpback whale that died at sea and ended up in a Jersey Shore inlet being towed to shore Thursday.A necropsy of the 30-foot mammal was scheduled to begin on the beach at Seaside Road in Brigantine, Friday morning, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.The whale may have been entangled at some point and was tracked Wednesday to under the Brigantine Bridge, according to the organization's founder and director, Robert Schoelkopf."For the safety of all involved, we ask the public to refrain from trying to get close to the whale, as we will be working with dangerous equipment," the organization said."People are asking questions that cannot be answered until after the necropsy is finished. Please be patient and let the team do their work. We appreciate your care and concern, but we have a timeline to finish this necropsy. Thanks all!"