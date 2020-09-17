Heavy rain from 12 September 2020 triggered several landslides in Guatemala City, damaging homes
Heavy rainfall has affected several departments of Guatemala since 12 September, causing flooding and landslides.

According to figures from Guatemala's meteorological agency INSIVUMEH, Yepocapa in Chimaltenango department recorded 154.9 mm of rain in 24 hours to 13 September. During the same period, Mazatenango in Suchitepéquez recorded 125.7 mm of rain, El Tigre in Peten 125.3 mm and La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City 76 mm.

In a statement of 16 September, the country's National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said that over 25,000 people have been affected by floods, landslides or rain-related incidents. As of 16 September, 11 people were evacuated and over 100 homes damaged but no fatalities were reported.




Landslides or flooding were reported in the departments of Chiquimula, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Petén and Suchitepéquez. Flood and rain damage was earlier reported in Zacapa and Izabal departments.


INSIVUMEH said that, as of 16 September, several rivers were above maximum levels including the Las Pasion, San Pedro and Usumacinta rivers in Peten Department.

At least 15 people have died and 1.2 million affected by floods, landslide and other rain-related incidents in Guatemala since the start of the rainy season in May this year.

