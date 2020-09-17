© CONRED



At least 15 people have died

and 1.2 million affected by floods, landslide and other rain-related incidents in Guatemala since the start of the rainy season in May this year.

Social Media

GUATEMALA. Personal municipal de Alcaldía Auxiliar Zona 18 realizó evaluación y acciones de limpieza en derrumbe registrado en la Manzana 14 colonia El Rosario, sector Las Monjas en zona 18

Fuente: Antonio Benítez, Técnico de Campo. pic.twitter.com/OZg5gFW2Fr — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) September 17, 2020

GUATEMALA. La COLRED de Nueva Esperanza y COMRED realizará un recorrido en colonia Nueva Esperanza, Ciudad Peronia, Zona 8 de Villa Nueva, esto derivado al reporte de desprendimiento de tierra ayer por la noche. pic.twitter.com/Vf3Sorhhhg — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) September 16, 2020

PETÉN. Fuertes lluvias provocaron inundaciones en viviendas en Las Flores, La Libertad, Petén. La Municipalidad realizará la limpieza de pasos de agua y drenajes.



Fuente: Mauricio Guerra, Técnico de Campo Región V Petén. pic.twitter.com/CUqP9KMGpb — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) September 17, 2020

Heavy rainfall has affected several departments of Guatemala since 12 September, causing flooding and landslides.According to figures from Guatemala's meteorological agency INSIVUMEH, Yepocapa in Chimaltenango departmentIn a statement of 16 September, the country's National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said that over 25,000 people have been affected by floods, landslides or rain-related incidents. As of 16 September, 11 people were evacuated and over 100 homes damaged but no fatalities were reported.Landslides or flooding were reported in the departments of Chiquimula, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Petén and Suchitepéquez. Flood and rain damage was earlier reported in Zacapa and Izabal departments.INSIVUMEH said that, as of 16 September,including the Las Pasion, San Pedro and Usumacinta rivers in Peten Department.