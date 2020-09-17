According to figures from Guatemala's meteorological agency INSIVUMEH, Yepocapa in Chimaltenango department recorded 154.9 mm of rain in 24 hours to 13 September. During the same period, Mazatenango in Suchitepéquez recorded 125.7 mm of rain, El Tigre in Peten 125.3 mm and La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City 76 mm.
In a statement of 16 September, the country's National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said that over 25,000 people have been affected by floods, landslides or rain-related incidents. As of 16 September, 11 people were evacuated and over 100 homes damaged but no fatalities were reported.
Landslides or flooding were reported in the departments of Chiquimula, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Petén and Suchitepéquez. Flood and rain damage was earlier reported in Zacapa and Izabal departments.
INSIVUMEH said that, as of 16 September, several rivers were above maximum levels including the Las Pasion, San Pedro and Usumacinta rivers in Peten Department.
At least 15 people have died and 1.2 million affected by floods, landslide and other rain-related incidents in Guatemala since the start of the rainy season in May this year.
Social Media
GUATEMALA. Personal municipal de Alcaldía Auxiliar Zona 18 realizó evaluación y acciones de limpieza en derrumbe registrado en la Manzana 14 colonia El Rosario, sector Las Monjas en zona 18
Fuente: Antonio Benítez, Técnico de Campo.
GUATEMALA. La COLRED de Nueva Esperanza y COMRED realizará un recorrido en colonia Nueva Esperanza, Ciudad Peronia, Zona 8 de Villa Nueva, esto derivado al reporte de desprendimiento de tierra ayer por la noche.
PETÉN. Fuertes lluvias provocaron inundaciones en viviendas en Las Flores, La Libertad, Petén. La Municipalidad realizará la limpieza de pasos de agua y drenajes.
Fuente: Mauricio Guerra, Técnico de Campo Región V Petén.