Three children were killed on Sunday after being struck by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said.The incident took place in Chilimal village when the children had gone to the jungle to graze their goats, they said.Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said the children, Nanbabu Nishad (12), Gudda Nishad (13) and Radha Devi (8) were struck by lightning around 2 pm.A man, identified as Dharmendra alias Suraj, got injured while seven goats also died in the incident, the SP said.Mittal said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.Source: PTI