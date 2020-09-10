LIGHTNING
Another man killed while fishing at a water body in the district

Three people, including two school students, were killed in separate lightning incidents in Gazipur.

One of the incidents took place at the Shaheed Barkat Stadium, killing the two footballers on the spot. In the other incident, a person was killed while he was fishing at a waterbody in Bipraborta at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

The young footballers were killed in the lightning strike when a group of schoolboys were playing football in Gazipur Shaheed Barkat Stadium.

The deceased were identified as Mizanur Rahman, 16, son of Abdul Hai, hailing from Jorpukurpar area and a ninth-grader of Gazipur Ideal School, and Nadim Hossain, 16, son of Ruhul Amin, of Ajmatpur area in Kaliganj upazila and a tenth-grader student of Jangalia Higher Secondary School.

The incident took place when their scheduled practice session got cancelled due to the rain but some of them went on playing anyway in the midst of the heavy rainfall, said Forhad, one of their classmates.

Riaz Uddin, 55, son of late Naim Uddin, was also killed in a lightning strike while he was fishing at a waterbody with his three sons in Bipraborta area under Sadar police station of the district.