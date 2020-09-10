Another man killed while fishing at a water body in the districtThree people, including two school students, were killed in separate lightning incidents in Gazipur.In the other incident, a person was killed while he was fishing at a waterbody in Bipraborta at around 12:30pm on Thursday.The young footballers were killed in the lightning strike when a group of schoolboys were playing football in Gazipur Shaheed Barkat Stadium.The deceased were identified as Mizanur Rahman, 16, son of Abdul Hai, hailing from Jorpukurpar area and a ninth-grader of Gazipur Ideal School, and Nadim Hossain, 16, son of Ruhul Amin, of Ajmatpur area in Kaliganj upazila and a tenth-grader student of Jangalia Higher Secondary School.Riaz Uddin, 55, son of late Naim Uddin, was also killed in a lightning strike while he was fishing at a waterbody with his three sons in Bipraborta area under Sadar police station of the district.