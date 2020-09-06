© EPS



The receding water has revealed the extent of damage in flood-ravaged Kendrapara district with the worst hit being farmers.The receding water has revealed the extent of damage in flood-ravaged Kendrapara district with the worst hit being farmers.Following good rains during transplantation of paddy saplings three months back, farmers were expecting a bumper crop. But all hopes have been shattered.Akhil Das, a farmer of Gobindapur in Aul, said, "I had cultivated paddy on four acre of land and was hoping for a bumper harvest. The floods came as a bolt from the blue for me as all my saplings have been damaged.""All prospects of a bountiful good food grain production this year were washed away by the deluge. My crop over three acre of land has been inundated and I find no way to recover from the crisis," said Ratikanta Pradhan, a farmer of Taradipala village under Pattamundai.Secretary of the district Krushak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said now is a difficult time for farmers. The impact of crop loss will be felt on the economy of farmers who will find it hard to recover from the blow.Due to non-availability of flood-tolerant paddy seeds, farmers in low-lying areas suffer crop loss every year.Chief district agriculture officer of Kendrapara Ashok Mahasuar said, "The block agriculture officers and village agriculture workers have been directed to submit a detailed report about the crop loss due to flood. After getting the report, we will provide assistance to the affected farmers."