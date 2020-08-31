© LGU Brgy



A dead oarfish washed ashore in a coastal village in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao on Thursday morning, August 20, local officials said.In a post on their official Facebook page, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Barangay 19 in Gingoog City said residents spotted the carcass of the deep-sea creature early Thursday morning.Local officials said the oarfish spanned a length of 3.2 meters. Mature oarfish have an average length of 6 meters.The fish got its name because its long pectoral fins resemble oars. It is also called the king of herrings because of their resemblance to the smaller herrings and fishes.Oarfishes are just among marine creatures that thrive in the deepest parts of the ocean.Some locals believed sightings of their dead bodies on coasts are signs of an incoming earthquake however there is still no scientific study proving so.