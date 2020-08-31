First, the CDC released new guidelines saying there was no need for asymptomatic people to get tested if they were otherwise young and healthy. That's even if you were exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus.
Then the CDC put up on their official website the following details for people who have covid symptoms:
"If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, call your healthcare provider first. Most people will have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care and may not need to be tested."So, yeah, the CDC is telling you to treat covid like any other illness. Stay home if you're sick, you'll probably be fine. That's because for most people covid is a mild illness. If, however, you get sick enough to need treatment, go seek treatment.
This is the advice we should have had since March. And in retrospect we should have never, ever shut down at all. (In fact, if New York governor Andrew Cuomo hadn't been the worst political leader this century, we probably wouldn't have ever panicked in the first place. New York was such a disaster that the rest of the country panicked based on their incompetence. An incompetence, by the way, that led to the worst coronavirus response in the entire world.)
But this was the final kicker that also went up on the CDC website:
"For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death."This illuminates what I have been saying for a long time, there's a big difference between dying WITH COVID and dying FROM COVID.
94% of people are dying with covid, per the CDC, not because of it. In fact, not only are people dying with it, they are dying with covid and an average of 2.6 additional conditions or causes of death.
This would mean roughly 10,000 deaths are directly attributable to covid alone.
Because right now if you have terminal lung cancer, kidney and liver failure and covid, you are counted as a covid death.
Now, this doesn't mean covid can't be dangerous, it can. But it's almost exclusively dangerous among those with extremely ill health, that is multiple serious co-morbidities, or extremely advanced age.
Now, to be fair, what we still don't know is what percentage of people who have died with covid in 2020 would otherwise be alive if this virus had never existed. That is, it's possible there are likely more than the roughly 10,000 people who are listed as dying from covid alone who have died with covid and another illness. Maybe if covid never existed those people could have survived their co-morbidities and might still be alive today. (Although this raises an interesting question, if covid was the tipping point illness for many very sick people with multiple co-morbidities, wouldn't the number of elderly people dying in later months this year and next year likely be lower than normal? Because those very ill people had their deaths accelerated by a few months due to covid? That seems likely to me.)
We don't the answer to this question and we can't just look at excess death data either because, and this is the really unfortunate part of our shutdown madness, there is now strong evidence that locking down our country cost us more years of life in this country than we gained.
This is according to the incredible work being done by the Ethical Skeptic Twitter account. (You should all go follow him for his charts and analysis of covid data).
Remember, the average age of death from covid in this country is older than the average age of death in this country overall. Meanwhile the people who are dying in excess numbers from something other than covid due to our lockdowns are much younger. These are much younger people dying of suicides, drug overdoses, from declining to seek medical care for fear of covid.
And this is a MONSTER story. A story which, not surprisingly, almost no one is telling.
We shut down our country to protect very old people from covid yet the deaths of much younger people from other causes are actually costing us more years of life, by far, than the years of life we are protecting. And this doesn't even count, by the way, all the disastrous impacts from children being kept out of school for months at a time. There's been a tremendous rise, for instance, in domestic abuse and, likely, child abuse during the lockdown as well. And it also doesn't count the very real economic costs of tens of millions of lost jobs, which will echo through poor families for years and years.
Let's just be clear here: outside of nursing homes — which comprise nearly half of our deaths in this country despite only having .6 of our population — there is zero reason for any lockdowns to still exist in this country.
Zero.
It's well past time for everyone to be back at work, school, and playing sports on all levels from little league to pro sports. And if you don't want to do that because the media has terrified you, that's your choice, you can stay in your house buried under the covers forever, but the rest of the us need to get on with our lives, you can't hold us hostage any longer.
Unfortunately this isn't happening because covid is now the entire basis for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Meaning instead of these facts being debated and discussed in a rational manner, Biden has tied his entire campaign to stoking more fear based on the false idea that we're all in tremendous danger from the coronavirus.
Even if it's not true at all.
Worse than that, the media, which ostensibly exists to speak truth to power, has also completely embraced the fear porn narrative as well.
Which is why our national response to the coronavirus is the biggest failure of truth, logic, and honesty since the Vietnam War.
It's time for you, me, and everyone else with a functional brain to get back to our normal lives.
Which is exactly what I'm doing.
Join me.