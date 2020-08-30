© Proteccio Civil Muro



Violent weather hammered Mallorca on Saturday,on areas including Bunyola, Valldemossa, Soller and Escorca mid-morning before the storm moved on to Andratx, Calvia and Palma.Several of the island capital's beaches had to be closed due to discharges of untreated waste water.and there were landslides, leaving roads impassable.Downed power lines took out the electricity in Deia, Valldemossa, Estellencs Banyalbufar, Puigpunyent and Esporles. Some parts of Arta and Llucmajor were also affected.The Soller train service was suspended due to a fallen tree.There was flooding in some parts of Soller, as well as Inca, Alaro and Lloseta.Firefighters had to put out a fire sparked off by a lighting strike in Canyamel.