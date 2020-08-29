snow
The Western Cape has experienced low temperatures since Friday - and on Saturday certain parts of the region were blanketed in snow. Matroosberg, Sutherland and Ceres regions have been fortunate enough to enjoy significant snowfall.

Snow-Forecast predicted that the Matroosberg area will receive a light covering of snow on Saturday [August 29]. "Temperatures will be below freezing, with a maximum of 0°C on Monday morning [August 31], and min -7°C on Saturday night [August 29]. Winds will also be decreasing, with fresh winds from the west on Saturday morning [August 29], and calm by Monday night [August 31]."


The area will have mostly dry conditions from Tuesday, September 1 but temperatures will stay at a minimum of -3°C on Tuesday morning. "Winds will be increasing, with light winds from the west on Thursday morning [September 3], and strong winds from the north west by Thursday night," the site reported.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS), also put out a warning for disruptive rain to fall over the Cape Town metropole for Saturday, August 29. Rain is also expected in the Cape Winelands areas, as well as the Overberg region on Saturday.