Snow-Forecast predicted that the Matroosberg area will receive a light covering of snow on Saturday [August 29]. "Temperatures will be below freezing, with a maximum of 0°C on Monday morning [August 31], and min -7°C on Saturday night [August 29]. Winds will also be decreasing, with fresh winds from the west on Saturday morning [August 29], and calm by Monday night [August 31]."
Lots and lots of snow falling at Rogge Cloof Eco Village just outside of Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/ZchSQ8M6i6— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
The area will have mostly dry conditions from Tuesday, September 1 but temperatures will stay at a minimum of -3°C on Tuesday morning. "Winds will be increasing, with light winds from the west on Thursday morning [September 3], and strong winds from the north west by Thursday night," the site reported.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS), also put out a warning for disruptive rain to fall over the Cape Town metropole for Saturday, August 29. Rain is also expected in the Cape Winelands areas, as well as the Overberg region on Saturday.
Still lots of snow falling currently in Sutherland as sent in by Etienne pic.twitter.com/Ds9pOOahLf— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Snow in Ceres, Western Cape this morning. Pics: @DMatroosberg @TimesLIVE @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/x8GB5n0SgW— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 29, 2020
Lots of low-level snow has fallen in the Ceres area in the Western Cape as well.— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Sent in by Francios Hofmeester pic.twitter.com/PKBJys4Rus
