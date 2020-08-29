Earth Changes
Three people killed as wild storm lashes Victoria, Australia leaving thousands without power
9news
Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:36 UTC
The boy, identified as Ayan Kappoor, was killed when a gum tree fell onto him in Blackburn South.
He was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital with critical injuries, but died overnight.
Two others were killed in separate incidents in the deadly storm which left behind a trail of destruction that will take months to clean-up.
A 59-year-old man was killed when a tree crushed his car last night in Belgrave, east of Melbourne.
Victoria Police confirmed the Tecoma man had been leaving a shopping centre car park at the intersection of Terrys Avenue and Ena Road after 6pm when his vehicle was hit by the tree.
A 36-year-old woman was also killed when a tree crushed her ute on the Maroondah Highway at 6.50pm yesterday. The Parkville resident was a passenger in a car near the Black Spur at Fernshaw.
The driver, a 24-year-old Flinders man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the three people who lost their lives in the disastrous storms overnight.
"This will be just a terrible time for them and our hearts are with you in any support that we can provide on what is a terribly difficult time, we stand ready to do that," he said.
A number of residents were trapped inside their homes after trees came crashing down onto rooftops and yards.
About 95,000 households lost power overnight, with about 56,000 impacted by blackouts today.
Belgrave resident Josh O'Connell helped rescue his 80-year-old neighbour who became trapped inside her home after a tree crashed onto her property.
Mr O'Connell told 9News he and his roommate smashed the kitchen window to jump inside and save her.
"We jumped inside, got my roommate to help me, and we just waited in there and made sure she was ok."
The pair waited with the woman for close to two hours until emergency crews arrived and pulled her through the laundry window.
"I think she's fine ... when we left she was in good spirits," Mr O'Connell said.
As of 4.30pm today, SES had received nearly 3000 calls for help, with about 85 per cent of the requests relating to fallen trees and a further 10 per cent for damage to buildings.
"Our volunteers have cleared around 80 per cent of those requests and are still working through the remainder as quickly as possible this morning. We thank the community for their patience," a spokesperson from the SES said in a statement.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the damaging westerly winds were strongest at 158km/hr at Wilsons Promontory, followed by 124km/hr at Mount Gellibrand and 122km/hr at Yanakie.
While in Melbourne, the strongest gusts ranged from 80-95km/hr, which were the strongest since late last year.
