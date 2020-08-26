PNG earthquake map

Date & time: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 19:08 UTC
Magnitude: 6.1
Depth: 34.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 5.49°S / 151.81°E (Papua New Guinea)
Nearest volcano: Bamus (66 km)
Primary data source: GFZ
Estimated released energy: 8.9 x 1013 joules (24.8 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 21301 tons of TNT or 1.3 atomic bombs!)