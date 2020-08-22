FIREBALL
This stunning and slow meteor overflew the south of Spain on 2020 August 22 at about 4:02 local time (equivalent to 2:02 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 62,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 95 km over the Mediterranean Sea, and ended at a height of around 27 km over the province of

The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, IAA-CSIC), which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, Sierra Nevada and Calar Alto.