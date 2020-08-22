A spectacular fireball over the Kanto region is captured by a camera set up in Yokohama by Atom teck. Inc. on the evening of Aug. 21.
A spectacular fireball lit up the sky over the Kanto region around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Experts speculated that the meteor came in over the Pacific in Kanagawa Prefecture and fell on the southern part of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture next to Tokyo.

A camera set up in Yokohama by Atom tech. Inc., a company that develops network camera apparatus, captured the dazzling fireball in all its glory.

Daichi Fujii, a curator at the Hiratsuka City Museum, said it was as bright as a full moon.



After analyzing multiple images, Fujii believes the fireball was a chunk of asteroid that broke off from orbit near Jupiter and probably did not burn out.

It was the second such fireball seen over the Kanto region since one in the early hours of July 2.

Later, meteorite fragments were found in two the Chiba Prefecture cities of Narashino and Funabashi.

The National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo has applied to register them as "Narashino inseki (meteorite)."