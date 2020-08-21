This footage shot by Frank Leday in the Gulf of Mexico captures at least six of the watery vortexes spiraling skyward against a blanket of dark storm clouds.
"Wow!! Ever see 6 water spouts at once?" Leday wrote on Facebook.
The storms came as the US National Weather Service predicted two tropical depressions — one in the North Atlantic and another in the Carribean — could develop into hurricanes upon hitting the Gulf. According to US media, it would be the first instance of two separate tropical storm systems in the basin in over 60 years.
WOW.... Again another fantastic image of the multiple #waterspout event off Biloxi, MS yesterday evening 20th august! #severeweather #Tornado Epic Photo: 📸 Chip Rhodes pic.twitter.com/Iau9viEuTm— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 21, 2020
Not 1, not 2, not 3...ummm not 4 but a lot of waterspouts were spotted about 80 miles offshore this afternoon. 📸 from Frank LeDay. @FOX8NOLA #lawx pic.twitter.com/YAod3sCzAf— Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 20, 2020
WOW... I am gobsmaked.... 10 #waterspouts at the same time reported off the coast of Louisiana this afternoon 20th august! #severeweather #Tornado Absolutely incredible by 📸 Daniel Billiot Jr via @ScotPilie_Wx pic.twitter.com/AgL5A68HCK— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 20, 2020