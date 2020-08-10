Science & Technology
'Largest impact structure' in solar system discovered on Jupiter's moon Ganymede
Kobe University
Mon, 10 Aug 2020 11:02 UTC
Based on the results of a computer simulation conducted using the "PC Cluster" computers at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), it is speculated that this giant crater could have resulted from the impact of an asteroid with a radius of 150km. If so, the structure is the largest impact structure identified in the solar system so far.
The European Space Agency's JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer) mission, which will be launched in 2022 and arrive in Jupiter's system in 2029, aims to increase our knowledge regarding Jupiter's satellites, including Ganymede. It is hoped that this exploration will confirm the results of this study and further advance our understanding of the formation and evolution of Jupiter's satellites.
The research team consisted of Kobe University Graduate School of Science's Assistant Professor HIRATA Naoyuki and Professor OHTSUKI Keiji (both of the Department of Planetology), and Associate Professor SUETSUGU Ryo of National Institute of Technology, Oshima College. The paper for this study was published online in Icarus on July 15.Research Background
Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have closely approached Ganymede in 1979 and 1980 respectively, taking detailed images of the surface. In addition, the Galileo spacecraft orbited Jupiter from 1995 to 2003, obtaining a large amount of Ganymede image data. Ganymede is the largest satellite in the solar system and is bigger than both Pluto and Mercury. The formation and evolution of Jupiter's moons including Ganymede is strongly connected to the formation and evolution of the Jupiter system, and by extension, of the solar system. Consequently, there are various ongoing and planned spacecraft missions to explore the satellite system; including NASA's JUNO mission that is ongoing, the Europa Clipper scheduled to perform a detailed investigation of Jupiter's moon Europa in around 2030, and the aforementioned JUICE mission.
The study was conducted with the aims of clarifying one aspect of the formation and evolution of Jupiter's satellites and of contributing towards these spacecraft missions. The group reanalyzed image data of Ganymede. In particular, the researchers focused on furrows (Figure 1), tectonic troughs that are believed to be the oldest surface features on the satellite. Therefore, the research group hypothesized that they could reconstruct the early history of Ganymede by analyzing these geological formations.
Further Developments
The discovery that the aftermath of a large scale impact remains on Ganymede's surface is greatly significant in terms of the satellite's formation process and evolution. For example, Jupiter's satellite Callisto is around the same size as Ganymede, however it is believed that it doesn't have an internal structure composed of differentiated layers. On the other hand, Ganymede is thought to be composed of a differentiated layer structure consisting of rock, iron and ice. An enormous amount of heat is necessary to form these differentiated layers. It is possible that the aforementioned large scale impact could have been the source of this heat.
This study's discovery will also have substantial significance for the Ganymede exploration programs scheduled in the coming decades. The image data from both Voyager and Galileo missions only provide partial views of the satellite's surface. It is hoped that future explorations will be able to confirm or test this study's results by conducting detailed investigations into the multiring formations and whether or not there are any other remains of large scale impacts. Hopefully, this will result in a deeper understanding of the origins and evolution of Ganymede as well as Jupiter's other moons.
Journal Information
"A global system of furrows on Ganymede indicative of their creation in a single impact event"
DOI：10.1016/j.icarus.2020.113941
AuthorsNaoyuki Hirata, Ryo Suetsugu, Keiji OhtsukiJournal
Icarus
