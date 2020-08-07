© Inconnu

"chosen the IFCN [International Fact Checking Network] as our standard fact-checkers because they all abide by the same rules. This is important, as the standards are high."

Error #1 - Claim 1

Dr. Alexov made his jaw-dropping observations in a video interview summarizing the consensus of participants in a May 8, 2020, European Society of Pathology (ESP) webinar on COVID-19.



The May 13 video interview of Dr. Alexov was conducted by Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, chair of the Center for Protection of Citizens' Rights in Sofia and a former Bulgarian deputy minister of health. The video is on the BPA [Bulgarian Pathology Association]'s website, which also highlights some of Dr. Alexov's main points."

Error #2 - Claim 2

Among the major bombshells Dr. Alexov dropped is that the leaders of the May 8 ESP webinar said no novel-coronavirus-specific antibodies have been found."

This is false. Several published studies report the discovery of antibodies that bind specifically to SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, as well as antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in people who had been previously infected[1-4]."

Monoclonal antibodies able to identify different components of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) are certainly available. They are used by pathologists to demonstrate the presence of the virus in body tissues with immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence studies.



"Other techniques (such as in situ hybridization and RT-PCR [reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction) can detect viral RNA in tissues. Additionally, electron microscopy neatly allows the visualization of the spike-crowned virus (hence the name coronavirus) in the diseased organs.



"Coronavirus images as observed by pathologists in human tissues may be seen in the articles by M. Ackerman [sic] et al. (NEJM 2020)[6], I. Colmenero et al. (Brit J Dermatol 2020)[7], V.G. Puelles et al. (NEJM 2020)[8] and Z. Varga et al. (Lancet 2020)[9], among others.

that few if any groups have been able to replicate these findings:

The problem that I see at the moment is that many pathology institutions face unspecific background stain and unspecific stains," said Dr. Varga ".... We tried several clones [monoclonal antibodies] to get such nice and reliable signals [as the paper's authors] [but] we are at the moment not at that step where we can say we have a good antibody and we have reliable signals."

Error #3 - Claim 3

The body forms antibodies specific to pathogens it encounters. These specific antibodies are known as monoclonal antibodies and are a key tool in pathology."

what Dr. Alexov is saying and what we're explaining is that mAbs [monoclonal antibodies] are necessary for verifying the presence of pathogens in tissue and that no such mAbs exist for the novel coronavirus. Obviously that's because there have not been any antibodies found that are highly specific to the novel coronavirus; these are needed to produce mAbs."

Error #4 - Claim 4

at the moment it is relatively controversial if [whether] these are true viral particles."

"the ESP webinar that the article refers to included a specific session dedicated to methods for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in human tissue. This session showed that pathologists are using a variety of techniques to determine whether a person was infected with SARS-CoV-2, including molecular techniques such as in situ hybridization (ISH)."

demanding [and] time-consuming, and searching for virus takes sometimes several hours."

Based on all the evidence, the only logical conclusion is that it's very uncertain whether these "viral particles" are the novel coronavirus.

Error #5 - Claim 5

Conspiracy theorists are not persuaded by data. There are many studies of SARS-CoV-2 that fulfill Koch's postulates."

Dr. Lipkin serves as co-chair of the Steering Committee of the National neurology biosurveillance Advisory Subcommittee and as Director of the Northeast Biodefense Center and the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Diagnostics, Surveillance and Immunotherapeutics for Emerging Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases, the only academic WHO Center focused on diagnostics and discovery. He has ongoing collaborations and projects with the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, USAID PREDICT, US Department of Agriculture, US Food and Drug Administration, Agilent Technologies, Pfizer, Roche 454 Life Sciences, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, Institut Pasteur, and OneHealth Alliance.

Error #6 - Claim 6

As discussed in the two ESP webinars on the subject (May 8th and June 25th, 2020), the striking autopsy findings seen in the lungs and other organs of COVID-19 patients are unexplainable as the effect of any concurrent disease and support the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) as the cause of death in these cases."

There is evidence of a specific COVID-19-associated coagulopathy that can cause deadly thromboembolism."

In principle we cannot say; we cannot tell. Because every COVID-19 patient has an individual cause of death. In my opinion, we should do autopsies and derive from the autopsy findings if a patient died with or because of COVID-19."

It's difficult to answer. We have very poor[ly] described morphology images [i.e., pathology findings] from the seasonal flu cases."

Error #7 - Claim 6 (continued)

"The excess mortality observed across the world in 2020 can only be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, as there is no other factor which can explain this sudden increase in mortality compared to previous years when COVID-19 was not present."

the 'COVID peak results from an accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals, and individuals made more immune-vulnerable, by government and institutional actions, rather than being an epidemiological signature of a novel virus, irrespective of the degree to which the virus is novel from the perspective of viral speciation."

Serious medical conditions ranging from heart disease that are listed as mere underlying comorbidities on COVID-19 death certificates but that in fact are very likely to be the true killers; Officials may well have deemed many deaths from influenza as being caused by COVID-19. And as noted in Error #6 above, when leaders of the May 8 ESP webinar were asked what the differences are in autopsy findings between patients with COVID and those with the seasonal flu, Dr. Moch answered: "It's difficult to answer. We have very poor[ly] described morphology images from the seasonal flu cases." There were huge numbers of people barred from seeing a physician or getting life-saving surgeries and treatments during the shut-downs; There also have been higher rates of suicide due to the very large-scale job loss, social isolation and other pressures associated with the draconian measures undertaken on the premise of combating COVID-19; In addition there has been much more domestic violence due to those measures; There was heavy air pollution in areas deemed to have high numbers of deaths from the novel coronavirus; There are increased rates of vaccination in countries such as Italy where it is mandatory, leading to higher rates of death in the elderly.

Modelling work suggests that if the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global reduction of 25% in expected TB detection for 3 months - a realistic possibility given the levels of disruption in TB services being observed in multiple countries - then we could expect a 13% increase in TB deaths, bringing us back to the levels of TB mortality that we had 5 years ago.



This may even be a conservative estimate as it does not factor in other possible impacts of the pandemic on TB transmission, treatment interruptions and poorer outcomes in people with TB and COVID-19 infection (Predicted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global tuberculosis deaths in 2020, P. Glaziou). Between 2020 and 2025 an additional 1.4 million TB deaths could be registered as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic (Stop TB Partnership analysis).

Error #8 - Claim 7

When the vaccine is well-matched to the flu strains circulating in a particular flu season, it can prevent the flu in up to 60% of the overall population."

Error #9 - Claim 8

Contrary to the initial recommendation of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to avoid autopsies of COVID-19 deaths if possible [1], this institution has recently changed its recommendation and currently acknowledges the benefits and value of autopsies in the context of pandemic control."

In general, if a death is believed to be due to confirmed COVID-19 infection, there is unlikely to be any need for a post mortem to be conducted and the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death should be issued."

COVID-19-attributed deaths are deemed 'natural' by new rules released by the chief coroner [for Ontario] on April 9. In all but an extremely small number of cases, natural deaths are exempt from any further investigations or post-mortems."

