لحظات مرعبة اثناء الهروب من السيل الكبير بعد انفجار الحاجز المائى قرب مدينة حبابة بمديرية ثلاء في محافظة #عمران شمال غرب العاصمة #صنعاء عصر اليوم الإثنين 3 أغسطس 2020م

تصوير علوي شويط pic.twitter.com/PSzMPDgMe9 — تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) August 3, 2020

لحظة انهيار سد الرونه في اليمن اليوم pic.twitter.com/fvDuNlKtw2 — Rashid_Almethen (@rashidalmethen) August 3, 2020

Recent heavy rains & flooding across Hajjah & Hudaydah have impacted 9,000+ families #Yemen



Shelters, roads & land destroyed. Loss of livestock & personal belongings.



UNHCR quickly responded helping thousands w/emergency shelter & items like mattresses & blankets



More to come pic.twitter.com/mduFrQvT0K — UNHCR Yemen (@UNHCRYemen) August 2, 2020

صورة للفيضانات المحلية بعد الأمطار الرعدية الغزيرة في منطقة القطيع بمديرية المراوعة في محافظة #الحديدة غرب #اليمن

اليوم الاثنين 3 أغسطس 2020م pic.twitter.com/4CMIaQSg8w — تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) August 3, 2020

Heavy rain has continued to cause devastation across Yemen. Yemen Meteorological Services reported2020.In a statement of 02 August 2020, Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said heavy rain had affected the governorates of Marib, Dhale, Abyan, Hadhramaut, Ibb, Al Hudaydah and Hajjah, among others.SABA news agency reported that 17 people died and and 4 others were injured after torrential rains in various parts of Marib Governorate. Farms and homes have been severely damaged in the province and around 1,000 families have been displaced. Media reports said locals feared the Marib Dam would fail. Fatalities were reported in several districts including Marib city.Meanwhile 3 people died and 2 were injured when a building collapsed after heavy rain in Hamdan in Sana'a Governorate on 03 August.Widespread flooding affected neighbouring 'Amran Governorate after the Roneh water dam in the Hababa area of Thula District reportedly collapsed on 03 August. No further details were available.Previously heavy rain caused damaged and casualties in the country after heavy rain from 22 to 25 July, with Al Hudaydah and Ibb governorates worst affected.