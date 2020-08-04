© Nasa Worldview



A typhoon brought high winds and heavy rains to China's eastern coastal areas on Tuesday and was headed towards the financial hub of Shanghai.China's National Meteorological Centre said Typhoon Hagupit made landfall in Zhejiang province around 3.30am,It was moving north at around 25km/h in the direction of Shanghai, which was overcast on Tuesday morning with rain expected in the afternoon. Hagupit was expected to gradually turn in a north-easterly direction, heading out to sea again on Wednesday morning and moving towards the Korean peninsula.China had ordered the evacuation of vulnerable coastal areas in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to the south, recalled fishing boats and suspended ferry service and some trains.There were no immediate reports of major destruction or injuries resulting from the storm., but there were no indications of serious damage to property.In the major Zhejiang manufacturing centre of Wenzhou,This year's typhoon season has been relatively mild in China, although flooding since June along its major river systems has caused scores of deaths, forced around 2 million people to be evacuated and caused more than 49 billion yuan (US$7 billion) in damage.