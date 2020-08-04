Vietnam

At least 2 people have died in flash flooding in Vietnam after heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Sinlaku. Meanwhile hundreds of homes have been flooded as the storm dumped heavy rainfall making its way over Laos and Thailand.According to Thailand's meteorological department, the storm is now expected to move towards Myanmar, where flooding from heavy monsoon rainfall has recently affected thousands of people in recent days.Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority said strong winds and heavy rain from Sinlaku caused damages in Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Binh Dinh provinces on 02 August, 2020. Cam Pha inOne fatality was reported in Quang Ninh Province after a flooding caused a river embankment to fail. Another person died in died in flood waters in Hoa Binh Province. Around 2,500 hectares of crops have been flooded.In Laos, local media reported heavy rainfall across the country. Flooding affected parts of Xayaboury Province in particular after rain increased levels of the Nam Houng River . Media, quoting local authorities, said that over 200 houses and more than 1,000 people were affected in the provinceHeavy rain caused flooding, affecting northern provinces including Nan (224 households affected), Nong Bua Lam Phu (250) and Udon Thani (100).Loei recorded 100.2 mm during the same period.The worst of the flooding occurred in Loei province where around 680 homes were damaged across the districts of Muang, Chiang Khan and Pak Chom. Levels of the Mekong River in Chiang Khan increased by 70cm.Neighbouring Nong Khai province is bracing for floods after levels of the Mekong river increased 30 cm in the last 24 hours.